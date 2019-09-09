Cbre Clarion Securities Has Increased Ventas (VTR) Stake by $5.18 Million; Stock Value Rose; Stack Financial Management Increased Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake by $7.48 Million; Share Value Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 67,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 234,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.05M, up from 167,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 479.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 82,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 99,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 17,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.43 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 294,388 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $228.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Residential Trust In by 40,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,273 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA).