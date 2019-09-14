Cbre Clarion Securities Has Increased Tc Pipelines L.P. (TCP) Stake by $728,900; Davidson Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Mosaic Co (MOS) as Stock Value Declined

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines L.P. (TCP) by 116.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 638,369 shares traded or 233.24% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 99,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 387,023 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69M, up from 287,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 5.59M shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 36,600 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth accumulated 125 shares. Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0.29% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Bollard Gp Lc reported 5,181 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 39,916 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 227,854 shares. 6,786 are held by First Allied Advisory Serv. West Family reported 1.04% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 123,645 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt owns 2,314 shares. Gradient Invs Llc has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 400 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation, New York-based fund reported 22,556 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors reported 6,000 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) by 1.85M shares to 3.61M shares, valued at $74.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 119,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fil Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mackay Shields Ltd owns 237,948 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability owns 86,197 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 314,020 shares stake. 1.26 million are owned by Shapiro Mngmt Ltd Company. Korea Investment invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 0.09% or 446,180 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Country Trust National Bank owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 174,474 shares. South State owns 70,289 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 318,513 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. BEEBE CHERYL K also bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.