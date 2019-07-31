Cbre Clarion Securities Has Increased Its Exelon Corp. (EXC) Holding by $992,800; Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Visa (V) Holding by $4.18 Million; Share Price Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp. (EXC) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 19,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,950 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 71,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 5.53 million shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 26,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,722 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, down from 125,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 6.63M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Partners has invested 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cim holds 8,144 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Company has 1,560 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Capital Advisers Ltd owns 536,212 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.86% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tompkins Fincl Corp owns 1,962 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Com owns 26,236 shares. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 1.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 24,446 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 115,108 shares. Vestor Limited Liability accumulated 92,250 shares. Columbus Hill Mngmt Lp reported 282,544 shares. Maryland-based Edgemoor has invested 1.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Washington Trust reported 341,826 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,525 shares to 83,476 shares, valued at $37.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Visa Stock Is Expensive, But It May Climb Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 16,897 shares to 75,103 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 301,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Com reported 34,885 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.26M shares. Moreover, Ci Invests has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 14.05 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hilton Ltd Llc reported 607 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares owns 2,540 shares. 250 were reported by Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department. Horizon Invest Ser Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.29% or 24.34 million shares in its portfolio. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 12.98 million shares. Golub Gp Limited Co stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mairs And Pwr Incorporated invested in 11,428 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 406 shares.