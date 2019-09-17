Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Position in Prologis (PLD) as Stock Rose; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Has Raised Its Holding by $5.06 Million

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 17,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 52,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $257.29. About 1.09 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 3.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298.98 million, down from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 1.80M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 101,422 shares to 135,589 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Properties Of America (NYSE:RPAI) by 559,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

More important recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.94 million for 23.23 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 653,132 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp. Conning Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bourgeon Management has invested 1.69% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Intact Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 55,900 shares. Tci Wealth has 174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has invested 4.83% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Campbell Company Invest Adviser Lc has invested 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv accumulated 182,767 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3.00M shares. Capital World Invsts reported 5.20M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 83,239 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Associates holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 207,701 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% or 44,640 shares in its portfolio.