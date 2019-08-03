Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Its Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by $976,256; J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding Maintained by Northstar Asset Management Llc

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 33,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 177,913 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, down from 211,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 9,078 shares to 97,025 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 48,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,920 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.