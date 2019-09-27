Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Its Holding in American Campus Communities (ACC) as Market Value Declined; Reinhart Partners Holding in Astronics Com (ATRO) Has Decreased by $2.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Astronics Corp Com (ATRO) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 56,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 107,218 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 164,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Astronics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 65,545 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES SALES OF $650 MLN – $680 MLN FROM AEROSPACE SEGMENT, $115 MLN – $135 MLN FROM TEST SEGMENT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 578,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.38 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.78M, down from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 201,998 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21M for 26.11 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 123,348 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $77.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 101,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Advsrs invested in 0.98% or 204,071 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Natixis LP accumulated 122,442 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 28,307 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Oppenheimer Co Incorporated has 17,462 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 37,360 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Northern Corporation holds 1.57 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 257 shares. Kennedy Capital Management, Missouri-based fund reported 81,563 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Management Lc invested in 531,200 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 265,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York Com (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 60,551 shares to 183,135 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter Inc Com (NYSE:CRI) by 8,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,327 shares, and has risen its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM).

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $11.47 million for 20.59 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ATRO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 0.32% less from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Finance Group holds 0% or 8,865 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd invested in 0% or 451,030 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 224,638 shares or 0% of the stock. 141 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Raymond James Services Advisors accumulated 11,054 shares. Finance Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). 590,295 are held by Nwq Inv Lc. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 6,661 shares. Connors Investor Service reported 56,516 shares. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 733 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6,069 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 17,625 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Scout Investments Inc stated it has 218,472 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.