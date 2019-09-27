Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Its Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Position; Safe Bulkers (SB) Shorts Up By 4.76%

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) had an increase of 4.76% in short interest. SB’s SI was 1.23M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.76% from 1.17M shares previously. With 297,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB)’s short sellers to cover SB’s short positions. The SI to Safe Bulkers Inc’s float is 2.27%. It closed at $1.81 lastly. It is down 37.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) stake by 97.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc analyzed 771,433 shares as Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH)'s stock declined 7.87%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 18,842 shares with $195,000 value, down from 790,275 last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 2.13M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank holds 374,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 227,911 shares. Victory Management holds 2.97 million shares. Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 189,794 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 15,749 shares. Parkside Bancshares accumulated 0% or 207 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 17,703 shares. 3,214 are held by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 7,219 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 166,897 shares. Long Pond Limited Partnership accumulated 3.21 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 546,059 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 380,728 shares. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 183 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 24,980 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 353,320 shares to 1.06 million valued at $48.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) stake by 101,422 shares and now owns 135,589 shares. Antero Midstream Corp was raised too.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $183.30 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 14.03 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.