Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Holding in Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) by $47.34 Million as Valuation Rose; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Harvest Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.51 Million

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 215,972 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) by 93.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 2.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 188,926 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 2.27 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 58,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp stated it has 317,896 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 42,986 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 9,453 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 20,041 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 12,127 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 13,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot LP has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 10,086 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 474,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd invested in 0.06% or 8,651 shares. Harvest Mgmt has invested 0.91% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ent Financial Services holds 20 shares. Fil holds 300,000 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australian budget back in balance but jobless rate at one-year high – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about WABCO Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimco Realty: Turnaround Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimco Realty: I No Longer Recommend This 6.3%-Yielding REIT Based On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimco Q2 same-property NOI rises 2.5% – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Kimco Realty Corporation: Kimco Realty Completes Full Redemption of its 6.000% Class I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and its 5.625% Class K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimco Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 17,839 shares to 22,577 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 116,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $152.33M for 14.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.