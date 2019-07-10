Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Holding in Brixmor Property Group (BRX) by $25.43 Million; Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Price Rose While Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group (BRX) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.64 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.42 million, down from 9.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 1.74 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 191.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 8,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,589 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $187.01. About 759,630 shares traded or 57.99% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares to 22,219 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,419 are held by Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Company. Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 326 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 7,047 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 2,885 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.09% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability holds 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 131 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 3,609 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 8,037 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 2,560 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 99,336 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 5,476 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13,886 shares to 53,792 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 24,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. BRX’s profit will be $140.05 million for 9.73 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 486,614 shares. Real Estate Mngmt Ltd holds 6.9% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) or 598,400 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) or 60,165 shares. Parametric Lc, Washington-based fund reported 848,746 shares. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 200,170 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 271,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 13,948 shares. Regions Fincl owns 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 64 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.02% or 15.56M shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Panagora Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 609 shares.