Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $33.96 Million; Efg Asset Management Americas Increased Apple (AAPL) Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 74,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 516,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.00 million, down from 591,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 17,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,433 shares to 28,110 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 126,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,004 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.09 million shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $70.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 10,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST).