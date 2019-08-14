Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Stake By $35.93 Million; Globeflex Capital LP Has Lifted By $395,045 Its Lannet (LCI) Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) stake by 17.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.06 million shares as Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 4.84 million shares with $166.65 million value, down from 5.90 million last quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties now has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 492,147 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Globeflex Capital LP increased Lannet Inc (LCI) stake by 321.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP acquired 56,435 shares as Lannet Inc (LCI)’s stock declined 9.36%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 73,963 shares with $582,000 value, up from 17,528 last quarter. Lannet Inc now has $254.82 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 562,212 shares traded. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has declined 42.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCI News: 12/03/2018 Lannett Adds New Revenue Streams, Announces Agreements With Three Strategic Alliance Partners; 30/04/2018 – LANNETT SAYS PATRICK LEPORE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Lannett Company, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio Of Generic Products From Endo International; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ PROFITABILITY; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC SEES FY 2018 GAAP NET SALES OF $685 MLN TO $695 MLN; 14/05/2018 – DLD Asset Management Buys New 2.4% Position in Lannett

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 262,628 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 354,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management, Maine-based fund reported 642,763 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl holds 971,941 shares. Corp stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Jane Street Gp Inc Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 25,003 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Security Capital Research & Management reported 1.14M shares. Anson Funds Mgmt LP accumulated 0.63% or 26,542 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). First Tru LP invested in 0% or 29,153 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.04% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.01% or 20,655 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 366,746 shares to 707,426 valued at $31.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) stake by 220,101 shares and now owns 2.80 million shares. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $38 target in Friday, February 15 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $49,550 activity. FARBER JEFFREY had bought 5,000 shares worth $29,000. Crew Timothy C bought $20,550 worth of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) on Sunday, March 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold LCI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 39.26 million shares or 26.71% more from 30.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 5,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 181,791 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 124,517 shares. Pinnacle Lc invested in 53,833 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) for 36,275 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) for 7,027 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 37,890 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 62,855 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Company holds 0% or 10,350 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp reported 81,458 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 68,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 2.07 million shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated invested in 25,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) stake by 28,991 shares to 30,203 valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Despegar Com Ord stake by 80,436 shares and now owns 213,254 shares. Innoviva Ord was reduced too.

