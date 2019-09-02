Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Agree Realty (ADC) Stake by $1.17 Million; Stock Rose; Woodstock Has Trimmed O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Position as Stock Value Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 16,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 75,103 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 202,951 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 53,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.84 million, down from 55,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.76. About 307,025 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.69 million for 20.07 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 130,076 shares. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 5,976 shares. 748,124 are held by Abrams Management L P. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has invested 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 3,192 are owned by Daiwa Gru. Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.06% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,080 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 5,622 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.29% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Company reported 66 shares. Barbara Oil Com invested in 0.46% or 2,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 109,187 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Speece Thorson Capital Grp stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability owns 1,319 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0.79% or 123,183 shares.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.48 million for 24.57 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. 750 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $50,603 were bought by Erlich Craig. On Wednesday, June 26 RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 10,000 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 3.59 million shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $68.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 78,729 shares. Waddell & Reed reported 274,394 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 1,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Lc invested in 3,489 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings invested in 0% or 23,490 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 1.38 million shares. Boston Advisors holds 0.06% or 17,913 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 12,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 406,033 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,463 shares. Westpac Banking owns 72,964 shares. 84,950 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 52,700 shares. Menta Cap Limited has 11,400 shares.