Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted Its Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Position by $27.86 Million; Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Its Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Position by $946,888; Shares Were Volatile

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 81.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 214,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 478,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.40M, up from 264,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 2.08 million shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 118,063 shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 61,742 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1.07M shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 40 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Trust invested in 0.06% or 4,091 shares. Next Financial Gp reported 0.04% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank, Montana-based fund reported 4,876 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 34,100 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 47,682 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,447 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 5,058 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 76,629 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 63 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 0.21% or 17,928 shares. 15,519 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) by 1.04M shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $126.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trus (NYSE:FRT) by 21,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,450 shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leisure Acquisition by 48,999 shares to 182,388 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fd (NUO) by 91,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Senior Incm Tr.