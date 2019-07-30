Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted Exelon Corp. (EXC) Holding By $992,800; Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Has 1.1 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 23 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 21 sold and reduced stock positions in Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 7.68 million shares, down from 7.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 10 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Exelon Corp. (EXC) stake by 27.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 19,856 shares as Exelon Corp. (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 90,950 shares with $4.56 million value, up from 71,094 last quarter. Exelon Corp. now has $44.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 2.84M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Nebraska – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. The insider Aliabadi Paymon sold 17,500 shares worth $837,900.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Four Corners Property Trust stake by 104,001 shares to 383,063 valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) stake by 1.20 million shares and now owns 2.33 million shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 214,832 shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) has risen 0.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.32% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund for 74,912 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 35,406 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 211,125 shares.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $603.11 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.