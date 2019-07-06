Cbre Clarion Securities Decreased Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE) by $63.70 Million; U S G (USG) Stock Were Volatile While Kellner Capital Has Decreased Its Stake

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 448,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.69 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145. About 339,169 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500.

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 16/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS IN LETTER TO MEMBERS OF USG BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 10/04/2018 – USG Says Knauf’s Proposal Is ‘Inadequate’ and ‘Does Not Reflect the Intrinsic Value of the Co.’; 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE; 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – USG’s four director nominees fail to win shareholder backing; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 17/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF VOTING AGAINST ALL FOUR USG BD NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. Cunningham John H had sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $874,435 were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT. $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by Banks Jennifer. MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research Incorporated holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 5,575 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.04% stake. Parkside Bankshares & holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,679 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Co owns 117,044 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 320,293 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 30,600 shares stake. Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability has 0.8% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Td Asset Inc accumulated 0.01% or 33,672 shares. Westwood Holdings Group invested 1% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,994 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited accumulated 0.09% or 540,156 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 56,894 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities holds 6,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $202.91M for 21.08 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 10,893 shares to 44,708 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) by 19,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares to 135,600 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,100 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.