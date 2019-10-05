Cbre Clarion Securities Cut Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holding; Worthington Industries (WOR) Sentiment Is 0.72

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) stake by 74.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 242,178 shares as Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 83,299 shares with $9.81M value, down from 325,477 last quarter. Digital Realty Trust Inc. now has $26.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 1.24 million shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60

Worthington Industries Inc (WOR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 68 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 95 sold and decreased positions in Worthington Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 24.85 million shares, down from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Worthington Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 74 Increased: 37 New Position: 31.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 174,122 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) has declined 14.22% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. for 267,910 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 154,743 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. has 0.58% invested in the company for 10,592 shares. The North Carolina-based Arbor Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,537 shares.

More notable recent Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Worthington Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Worthington Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. It has a 13.48 P/E ratio. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for clients primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) stake by 1.36M shares to 4.98M valued at $90.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) stake by 17,839 shares and now owns 22,577 shares. Front Yard Residential Corp was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust has $14700 highest and $12200 lowest target. $134.50’s average target is 3.25% above currents $130.27 stock price. Digital Realty Trust had 9 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $336.43M for 19.86 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.