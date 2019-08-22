Cbre Clarion Securities Cut Holding in Equity Residential (EQR) by $33.18 Million; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Price Rose, Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Raised Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 118,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 108,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 1.77M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 442,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 4.88M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.28 million, down from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 439,022 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,228 shares to 116,129 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,763 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 163,738 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 29,344 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.22% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Manhattan reported 0.36% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability reported 8,231 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Allstate owns 205,684 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). State Street holds 0.25% or 66.46 million shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited reported 0.25% stake. Old National State Bank In has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.45% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 23,607 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Harris Associate Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 16,263 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 15,628 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Monarch Capital holds 1.68% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 95,898 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.09 million shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $70.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 2,101 shares. Amer Invest Svcs Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Conning owns 9,755 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Ltd accumulated 2,882 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 38,727 shares. Lasalle Investment Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6.19% or 3.20M shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.9% or 26,114 shares. Allstate holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 46,251 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cadence Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 7,907 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 16,174 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.24% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Adirondack Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,050 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.11% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 535,268 shares.