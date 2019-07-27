Cbre Clarion Securities Continues to Hold Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO); Ares Capital (ARCC) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Its Position by $2.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 134,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.03M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 122.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 853,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.62M, up from 697,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 1.22 million shares traded or 26.41% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Serv Corporation holds 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 38 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,331 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 357 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 18,025 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eii Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 17,100 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 43,393 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 10,137 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 570,743 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 9,880 shares. 320,900 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 336 were reported by Bamco. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il invested in 6,696 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 32,754 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 2.21 million shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 19,136 shares.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “With Amazon coming, JBG Smith proposes 1,000-unit RiverHouse expansion – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vornado Realty Q1 helped by gains, hurt by accelerated vesting cost – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Heat Check – Seeking Alpha” on January 19, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 12, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 610,352 shares to 670,803 shares, valued at $55.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 106,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc..

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57M for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why is a Beat Less Likely for Ameriprise (AMP) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital: A High-Quality BDC Offering An Attractive 9.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Soft Lending Hurt Regions Financial’s (RF) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.