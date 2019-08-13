Cbre Clarion Securities Boosted Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $1.25 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 117,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 300,191 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.41 million, up from 182,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 10.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 18,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 134,353 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 115,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 833,453 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.45M shares to 280,764 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc. by 604,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63M shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4,780 shares to 368,548 shares, valued at $29.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 44,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,688 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

