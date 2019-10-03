Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Stake Upped by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd; Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.13 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 135.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 4.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 7.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65 million, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 1.43 million shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Rev $220.2M; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 609,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.27 million, down from 624,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 507,098 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

More notable recent CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palomar Holdings leads financial gainers, Ashford and Yirendai among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBL & Associates Properties Preferred Shares: I Am Buying What They Are Selling, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBL Properties Responds to NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ALDR, OSTK, PBF, SEMG and STOK among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On CBL Associates Properties, Inc’s (NYSE:CBL) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CBL shares while 62 reduced holdings.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 334,038 shares to 809,650 shares, valued at $24.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 103,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13M shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $150.67M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings.

