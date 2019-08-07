CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Both CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties Inc 1 0.19 N/A -0.95 0.00 Whitestone REIT 13 4.01 N/A 0.51 25.10

Table 1 demonstrates CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Whitestone REIT’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0.00% -16.4% -3% Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Whitestone REIT’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Whitestone REIT can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0 1 0 2.00 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67

CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s upside potential is 233.63% at a $3 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Whitestone REIT is $14.33, which is potential 17.85% upside. The data provided earlier shows that CBL & Associates Properties Inc appears more favorable than Whitestone REIT, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Whitestone REIT are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 62% respectively. About 2.2% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has 5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2.94% 1.94% -7.89% -56.07% -80.45% -45.31% Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4%

For the past year CBL & Associates Properties Inc had bearish trend while Whitestone REIT had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Whitestone REIT beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.