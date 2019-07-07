CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

As REIT – Retail businesses, CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2 0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00 American Assets Trust Inc. 44 8.47 N/A 0.67 69.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CBL & Associates Properties Inc and American Assets Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0.00% -3.1% -0.6% American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, American Assets Trust Inc. has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc and American Assets Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0 1 0 2.00 American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s upside potential currently stands at 185.71% and an $3 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of American Assets Trust Inc. is $49.67, which is potential 4.30% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CBL & Associates Properties Inc looks more robust than American Assets Trust Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc shares and 97.4% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares. 2.6% are CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBL & Associates Properties Inc 1.6% -8.63% -43.81% -58.5% -70.19% -33.85% American Assets Trust Inc. 1.5% 0.37% 4.59% 16.79% 30.54% 14.49%

For the past year CBL & Associates Properties Inc had bearish trend while American Assets Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors American Assets Trust Inc. beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.