CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

As REIT – Retail businesses, CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|2
|0.22
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|American Assets Trust Inc.
|44
|8.47
|N/A
|0.67
|69.16
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CBL & Associates Properties Inc and American Assets Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-0.6%
|American Assets Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|3.9%
|1.4%
Risk and Volatility
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, American Assets Trust Inc. has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc and American Assets Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|American Assets Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s upside potential currently stands at 185.71% and an $3 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of American Assets Trust Inc. is $49.67, which is potential 4.30% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CBL & Associates Properties Inc looks more robust than American Assets Trust Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.9% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc shares and 97.4% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares. 2.6% are CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|1.6%
|-8.63%
|-43.81%
|-58.5%
|-70.19%
|-33.85%
|American Assets Trust Inc.
|1.5%
|0.37%
|4.59%
|16.79%
|30.54%
|14.49%
For the past year CBL & Associates Properties Inc had bearish trend while American Assets Trust Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors American Assets Trust Inc. beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.
