CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Retail businesses, CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties Inc 1 0.21 N/A -0.95 0.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.80 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Kite Realty Group Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0.00% -16.4% -3% Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

CBL & Associates Properties Inc is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.59. Kite Realty Group Trust’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Kite Realty Group Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0 1 0 2.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 1 2.33

CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a consensus target price of $3, and a 198.51% upside potential. On the other hand, Kite Realty Group Trust’s potential upside is 2.31% and its consensus target price is $15.5. The data provided earlier shows that CBL & Associates Properties Inc appears more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Kite Realty Group Trust are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 97.4% respectively. 2.2% are CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2.94% 1.94% -7.89% -56.07% -80.45% -45.31% Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92%

For the past year CBL & Associates Properties Inc has -45.31% weaker performance while Kite Realty Group Trust has 12.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.