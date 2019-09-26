CBL & Associates Properties, (CBL) Forms $1.35 Double Bottom; Shorts at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.HARES (FCAU) Lowered By 4.26%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) formed double bottom with $1.27 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.35 share price. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) has $234.19M valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 1.92M shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Rev $220.2M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.HARES (NYSE:FCAU) had a decrease of 4.26% in short interest. FCAU’s SI was 12.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.26% from 13.14 million shares previously. With 3.38 million avg volume, 4 days are for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.HARES (NYSE:FCAU)’s short sellers to cover FCAU’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 1.78 million shares traded. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has declined 14.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAU News: 15/03/2018 – Ram Truck Experience Comes to the Columbus International Auto Show; 05/04/2018 – Fiat Plans to Spin Off Magneti Marelli; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: OTTAH v. FIAT CHRYSLER [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1842 – 2018-03-07; 06/03/2018 – Dodge//SRT and Mopar Brands to Offer Complimentary Drag Race Experience for National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) Competitors; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO: Repositioning in European Market Is Central to New Business Plan Through 2022; 23/03/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Appoints Antonio Filosa to Group Executive Council; 26/03/2018 – FIAT Brand Introduces New 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Fiat Chrysler to Spin-Off Magneti Marelli Without Raising Money; 07/03/2018 – Ram Commercial Launches Telematics Solutions for Business Customers; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company has market cap of $25.65 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It has a 5.6 P/E ratio. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Analysts await CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CBL’s profit will be $57.25M for 1.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.