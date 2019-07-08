CBL & Associates Properties, (CBL) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Astec Industries Has 1.29 Sentiment

Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 72 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 56 sold and trimmed holdings in Astec Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 20.51 million shares, up from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Astec Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 41 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 23.91% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. CBL’s profit would be $60.72M giving it 0.79 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 1.39M shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 70.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CBL & Associates Properties, Inc shares while 53 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 130.47 million shares or 0.11% less from 130.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 217,496 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Lc. 64,900 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn accumulated 0% or 364,005 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 545,762 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 23,376 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Adams Asset reported 1.79 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 55,709 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). 375,968 are held by Panagora Asset. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). First Republic Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 868,518 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 48,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On CBL Associates Properties, Inc’s (NYSE:CBL) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, CBL, FDX and EQT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. – CBL – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. The company has market cap of $190.82 million. CBL??s portfolio is comprised of 119 properties totaling 74.4 million square feet across 27 states, including 76 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties. It currently has negative earnings. CBL continuously strengthens its firm and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

More notable recent Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Astec (ASTE) to Gain From Improving Markets Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sector ETFs & Stocks to Buy or Avoid Post Fed Meeting – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, gas and oil, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $705.21 million. The Company’s Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 28,816 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries

Dean Capital Management holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. for 21,380 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 307,200 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 488,698 shares. The New York-based John G Ullman & Associates Inc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 110,985 shares.

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 59.22% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $9.46M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.