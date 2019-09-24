Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Stake Maintained by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Syntal Capital Partners Upped Holding by $734,000

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 285.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $991,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $9.78 during the last trading session, reaching $256.14. About 8.64 million shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 69.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 627,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 905,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.33M market cap company. The stock increased 7.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 1.57 million shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Rev $220.2M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL); 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80

More notable recent CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBL to suspend dividends payable in Q3 and Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CBL Properties to Open 825000 Square Feet of New-to-Market Entertainment Concepts Across Its Portfolio – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBL Properties Q1 FFO misses, revenue beats; forecast reaffirmed – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) and Encourages CBL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17,123 shares to 38,988 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 29,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,675 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold CBL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 107.10 million shares or 17.91% less from 130.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 64,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 146,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 35,127 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 556,597 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% or 969,223 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 10,495 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 204,581 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) or 257,400 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). State Street holds 6.84M shares. 3.38M are held by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon. United Services Automobile Association reported 25,400 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 49,921 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Randolph has 4,600 shares. Parkwood Lc invested in 1.36% or 17,328 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fca Corp Tx invested in 0.07% or 545 shares. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 622,662 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.5% stake. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,000 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 5,633 shares. Birinyi Assocs owns 12,500 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. 3,546 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,938 shares. Kistler holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc owns 1,495 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd stated it has 768 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Etf (FTSM) by 68,087 shares to 19,370 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index Fund (SCZ) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,451 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.