CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position

Analysts expect CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter's $0.24 EPS. CBZ's profit would be $13.70 million giving it 24.15 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, CBIZ, Inc.'s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 247,610 shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp analyzed 67,197 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)'s stock declined 0.86%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 967,627 shares with $125.83 million value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $47.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 642,191 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $411.70 million for 28.89 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold CBIZ, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 47.52 million shares or 0.23% more from 47.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company, New York-based fund reported 242,646 shares. Fenimore Asset reported 0.38% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 9,236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 31,761 shares. Phocas Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 14,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management reported 47,562 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 3,021 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 62,686 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company holds 23,400 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 14,756 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Bessemer Grp holds 141,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 36,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 22,893 shares.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. It has a 20.39 P/E ratio. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.