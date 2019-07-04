CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Business Services company, CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CBIZ Inc. has 89.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.4% of CBIZ Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CBIZ Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.50% 5.10% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CBIZ Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. N/A 20 17.45 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

CBIZ Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio CBIZ Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CBIZ Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 65.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CBIZ Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 0.1% -5.61% -2.09% -10.51% 1.13% -0.15% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year CBIZ Inc. has -0.15% weaker performance while CBIZ Inc.’s competitors have 29.80% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CBIZ Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, CBIZ Inc.’s competitors have 1.60 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio. CBIZ Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBIZ Inc.

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. Competitively, CBIZ Inc.’s competitors are 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

CBIZ Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CBIZ Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors CBIZ Inc.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.