CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) Contrasting side by side

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 21 1.34 N/A 1.13 20.74 Conduent Incorporated 11 0.27 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CBIZ Inc. and Conduent Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CBIZ Inc. Its rival Conduent Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. CBIZ Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conduent Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CBIZ Inc. and Conduent Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Conduent Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Conduent Incorporated’s potential upside is 59.05% and its average price target is $9.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CBIZ Inc. and Conduent Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 97.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Conduent Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63% Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39%

For the past year CBIZ Inc. had bullish trend while Conduent Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CBIZ Inc. beats Conduent Incorporated.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.