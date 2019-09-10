Cbiz (CBZ) Shareholder Fmr Lowered Position; As Egain (EGAN) Share Price Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $450,000

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 77.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The hedge fund held 102,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 127,024 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 239,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 8.02M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.32M, down from 8.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 155,699 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING

More notable recent CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBIZ acquires forensic accounting firm in San Diego – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “CBIZ acquires Westlake employee benefits agency QBA Benefits – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Three KC accounting firms rank in top 400 nationally – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CBIZ Acquires Registered Investment Advisor Gavion, LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 2.38 million shares to 17.51M shares, valued at $315.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,021 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Burgundy Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Lc has invested 0.04% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 75,184 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Hennessy Advisors Incorporated has 168,200 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 1,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 57,810 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 25,206 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 41,110 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 330,279 shares stake. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct has 2.16% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Metropolitan Life Communication Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CBZ’s profit will be $13.29M for 23.16 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).