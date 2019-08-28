Cbiz (CBZ) Shareholder Fmr Has Trimmed Position by $4.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Raised Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake by $38.25 Million

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 239,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 8.02 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.32M, down from 8.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 37,896 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 91,582 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.39M shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $73.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Investment owns 335,300 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.03% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 8,546 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 480,912 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Tpg (Sbs) Advisors has invested 2.65% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Greenwood Capital Associate Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 550,498 are held by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 267,787 shares. Cambridge Commerce has invested 0.02% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.42% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 216 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Lc accumulated 15,804 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 8,575 shares.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pegasystems to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 via Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Pegasystems Stock Gained 17% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KNMCY or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pega Cloud ACV Grows 65% in the First Half of 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 1.23 million shares to 5.89M shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 2.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Allakos Inc.

More notable recent CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CBIZ Acquires Registered Investment Advisor Gavion, LLC – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “CBIZ Small Business Employment Index dropped slightly in July – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “CBIZ buys Solon payroll processor Paytime – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “CBIZ buys Tennessee investment adviser Gavion – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 245,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 4,600 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 26,419 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% or 54,115 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 27,175 shares. Phocas Fincl holds 796,634 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 104,087 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 77,820 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 96,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Boston Prtn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 227,420 shares. 105,096 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 307,540 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 330,279 shares.