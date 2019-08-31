cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) compete against each other in the Marketing Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD Inc. 5 9.03 N/A -3.41 0.00 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 4 1.05 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates cbdMD Inc. and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has cbdMD Inc. and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD Inc. 0.00% -485% -62.1% iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.00% -29% -16.7%

Liquidity

7.6 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of cbdMD Inc. Its rival iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. cbdMD Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

cbdMD Inc. and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score cbdMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s potential upside is 155.59% and its consensus price target is $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

cbdMD Inc. and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 0.7%. Insiders held 0.6% of cbdMD Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.48% are iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) cbdMD Inc. 9.02% -25.51% -26.52% -5.43% 29.08% 40.78% iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.59% -9.5% -9.97% -38.75% -41.86% 1.78%

For the past year cbdMD Inc. was more bullish than iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing, as well as technology development services. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.