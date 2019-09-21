cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) is a company in the Marketing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

cbdMD Inc. has 3.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.42% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand cbdMD Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.19% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has cbdMD Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD Inc. 0.00% -485.00% -62.10% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing cbdMD Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for cbdMD Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score cbdMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.40 2.75

As a group, Marketing Services companies have a potential upside of 91.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of cbdMD Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) cbdMD Inc. 9.02% -25.51% -26.52% -5.43% 29.08% 40.78% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year cbdMD Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

cbdMD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, cbdMD Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.32 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. cbdMD Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than cbdMD Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

cbdMD Inc. does not pay a dividend.