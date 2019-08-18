cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) and Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Contrasting side by side

Both cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) and Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) are Marketing Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD Inc. 5 15.30 N/A -3.41 0.00 Inuvo Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) and Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD Inc. 0.00% -485% -62.1% Inuvo Inc. 0.00% -58.6% -22.4%

Liquidity

7.6 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of cbdMD Inc. Its rival Inuvo Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. cbdMD Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inuvo Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.7% of cbdMD Inc. shares and 12.4% of Inuvo Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of cbdMD Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Inuvo Inc. has 6.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) cbdMD Inc. 9.02% -25.51% -26.52% -5.43% 29.08% 40.78% Inuvo Inc. -5.2% -29.91% -80.41% -76% -56.03% -73.08%

For the past year cbdMD Inc. has 40.78% stronger performance while Inuvo Inc. has -73.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors cbdMD Inc. beats Inuvo Inc.

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet advertising technology and digital publishing company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Partner Network, and Owned and Operated Network. The company offers SearchLinks, a platform that delivers ads to digital publisher Webpages and apps using natural language technology to identify a siteÂ’s content, subject matter, and context. It also provides ValidClick, software as a service and delivery platform that offers a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors; MYAP, an online affiliate management solution that provides advertisers to sign up, manage, and track the activities of publishers; and A LOT, a branded Web property with content developed, edited, and published by ALOT in categories comprising health, finance, travel, entertainment, careers, education, and automotive. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.