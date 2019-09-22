cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) and Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Comparing side by side

cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) and Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) have been rivals in the Marketing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD Inc. 5 10.29 N/A -3.41 0.00 Insignia Systems Inc. 1 0.43 N/A 0.01 108.00

Table 1 demonstrates cbdMD Inc. and Insignia Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD Inc. 0.00% -485% -62.1% Insignia Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.6%

Liquidity

7.6 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of cbdMD Inc. Its rival Insignia Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4 respectively. cbdMD Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insignia Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.7% of cbdMD Inc. shares and 28.1% of Insignia Systems Inc. shares. About 0.6% of cbdMD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Insignia Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) cbdMD Inc. 9.02% -25.51% -26.52% -5.43% 29.08% 40.78% Insignia Systems Inc. 4.85% -5.26% -16.92% -9.24% -34.15% -27.52%

For the past year cbdMD Inc. had bullish trend while Insignia Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. Its products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos. In addition, the company offers brand-equity signage programs; provides adhesive and non-adhesive supplies in various colors, sizes, and weights; and sells laser printable cardstock and label supplies related to the impulse retail system. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.