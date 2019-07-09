CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)

We are comparing CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.13 N/A -0.08 0.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.04 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% -1.4% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -29.1%

Volatility and Risk

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has a 3.89 beta, while its volatility is 289.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. are 2.4 and 1.6 respectively. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.1% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 34.5% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% are Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -2.57% -9.12% -19.91% 62.11% -24.39% 148.78% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 36.79% 6.04% -50.02% -82.67% -92.88% -35.67%

For the past year CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has 148.78% stronger performance while Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has -35.67% weaker performance.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.