CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Electronics companies, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.08 0.00 nVent Electric plc 25 1.98 N/A 1.30 19.28

In table 1 we can see CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and nVent Electric plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and nVent Electric plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% -1.4% nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, nVent Electric plc has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. nVent Electric plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and nVent Electric plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 nVent Electric plc 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, nVent Electric plc’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 19.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and nVent Electric plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 91.1%. Insiders owned 34.5% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of nVent Electric plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -2.57% -9.12% -19.91% 62.11% -24.39% 148.78% nVent Electric plc -4.19% -10.44% -4.45% -2.14% -1.99% 11.93%

For the past year CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has stronger performance than nVent Electric plc

Summary

nVent Electric plc beats CBAK Energy Technology Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.