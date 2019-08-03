CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Contrasting side by side

Both CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.08 0.00 Neonode Inc. 3 2.97 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Neonode Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% -235.9% -1.7% Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30% -25%

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s 3.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 266.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neonode Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. Its rival Neonode Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.1 respectively. Neonode Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Neonode Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Neonode Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 444.46% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Neonode Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 6.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 41.82% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.92% of Neonode Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -1.31% 4.93% 0.72% -12.77% 14.94% 157.17% Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69%

For the past year CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neonode Inc.

Summary

Neonode Inc. beats CBAK Energy Technology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.