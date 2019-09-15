CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Comparing side by side

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.21 N/A -0.08 0.00 Bel Fuse Inc. 19 0.34 N/A 1.90 8.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% -235.9% -1.7% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bel Fuse Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 5.75% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 76.72%. Insiders held 41.82% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.08% are Bel Fuse Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -1.31% 4.93% 0.72% -12.77% 14.94% 157.17% Bel Fuse Inc. 1.6% -3.74% -29.95% -28.37% -27.52% -10.48%

For the past year CBAK Energy Technology Inc. had bullish trend while Bel Fuse Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bel Fuse Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.