CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.71 N/A 1.58 15.45 Union Bankshares Inc. 38 3.16 N/A 1.56 21.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CB Financial Services Inc. and Union Bankshares Inc. Union Bankshares Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CB Financial Services Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. CB Financial Services Inc. is presently more affordable than Union Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7% Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.36 shows that CB Financial Services Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Union Bankshares Inc. has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CB Financial Services Inc. and Union Bankshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 16.1%. About 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Union Bankshares Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. was less bearish than Union Bankshares Inc.

Summary

Union Bankshares Inc. beats CB Financial Services Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.