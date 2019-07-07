CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Both CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.80 N/A 1.37 17.22 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.93 N/A 2.09 10.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CB Financial Services Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CB Financial Services Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CB Financial Services Inc. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 0.6% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

CB Financial Services Inc.’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.4% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares and 54.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -4.88% 2.03% -10.5% -12.65% -31.86% -4.72% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. -1.82% 2.84% -1.47% -13.46% -21.3% 4.05%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats CB Financial Services Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.