CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN)

CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.70 N/A 1.58 15.45 Citizens Holding Company 21 3.02 N/A 1.19 17.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CB Financial Services Inc. and Citizens Holding Company. Citizens Holding Company has lower revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. CB Financial Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Citizens Holding Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CB Financial Services Inc. and Citizens Holding Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

CB Financial Services Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Citizens Holding Company’s -0.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.6% are Citizens Holding Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. has -1.53% weaker performance while Citizens Holding Company has 1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Citizens Holding Company beats CB Financial Services Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.