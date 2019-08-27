CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Contrasting side by side

Since CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.73 N/A 1.58 15.45 Two River Bancorp 15 3.93 N/A 1.55 9.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Two River Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CB Financial Services Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7% Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.36 beta means CB Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Two River Bancorp’s 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.38 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CB Financial Services Inc. and Two River Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 25% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.4% of Two River Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Two River Bancorp.

Summary

CB Financial Services Inc. beats Two River Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.