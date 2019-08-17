CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.79 N/A 1.58 15.45 Northeast Bank 21 2.78 N/A 2.06 10.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Northeast Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CB Financial Services Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CB Financial Services Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CB Financial Services Inc. and Northeast Bank’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7% Northeast Bank 0.00% 12.9% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

CB Financial Services Inc.’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Northeast Bank has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.3% of Northeast Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.74% are Northeast Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% Northeast Bank 3.98% 3.25% 1.76% 11.7% 6.3% 31.2%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. has -1.53% weaker performance while Northeast Bank has 31.2% stronger performance.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.