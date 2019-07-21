CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CB Financial Services Inc. has 28.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its peers. 5.1% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CB Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 5.70% 0.60% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CB Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. N/A 24 17.22 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

CB Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio CB Financial Services Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CB Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.14 2.65

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 100.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CB Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -4.88% 2.03% -10.5% -12.65% -31.86% -4.72% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while CB Financial Services Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

CB Financial Services Inc. has a beta of 0.38 and its 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CB Financial Services Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CB Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CB Financial Services Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors CB Financial Services Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.