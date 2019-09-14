CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Comparison side by side

CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.75 N/A 1.58 15.45 Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.76 N/A 3.40 10.92

Table 1 highlights CB Financial Services Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evans Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CB Financial Services Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CB Financial Services Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

CB Financial Services Inc.’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.9% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares and 59.3% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are Evans Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while Evans Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Evans Bancorp Inc. beats CB Financial Services Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.