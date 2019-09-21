Cb Financial Services (CBFV) Stock Value Rose While Wesbanco Bank Has Cut by $437,299 Its Position; As Suncoke Energy (SXC) Market Value Declined, Northern Trust Increased Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Cb Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 19,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 15,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $374,000, down from 34,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Cb Financial Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.04M market cap company. The stock increased 6.56% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 13,725 shares traded. CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) has declined 25.27% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CBFV News: 27/04/2018 – CB Financial Services 1Q EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – CB and First West Virginia Expect to Complete Proposed Merger in 2Q; 12/04/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Stockholder Approval for Pending Merger; 16/05/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILIN; 06/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services and First West Virginia Bancorp to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings on April 11; 30/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Regulatory Approvals to Complete Pending Merger; 30/03/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Regulatory Approvals to Complete Pending Merger; 30/04/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Exclusive: CB Financial Services CEO retiring; 03/04/2018 – PB Financial Corporation and CB Financial Corporation Finalize Merger

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 46,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 817,231 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26M, up from 770,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 2.08M shares traded or 57.82% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SXC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,000 are owned by Lee Danner And Bass. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 151,166 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd invested in 32,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 197,534 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,643 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 3,102 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 26,258 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 474,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset holds 23,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 6.37M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 5.41 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) or 44,282 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 5.11 million shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 21,968 shares to 216,528 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 23,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CBFV’s profit will be $2.88M for 12.94 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by CB Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,296 shares to 35,159 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) by 21,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VCSH).