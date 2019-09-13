Cb Financial Services (CBFV) Stock Price Rose While Wesbanco Bank Decreased Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $677,286

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,747 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38M, up from 79,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.54. About 8.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Cb Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 19,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 15,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $374,000, down from 34,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Cb Financial Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 160 shares traded. CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) has declined 25.27% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CBFV News: 06/03/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings; 27/04/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – CB EXPECTS TO COMPLETE MERGER ON APRIL 30, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILIN; 30/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Regulatory Approvals to Complete Pending Merger; 06/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services and First West Virginia Bancorp to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings on April 11; 26/03/2018 – CB Financial Services Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 22 Days; 27/04/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Merger Consideration Election Results for Pending Merger with First West Virginia Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – CB and First West Virginia Expect to Complete Proposed Merger in 2Q; 12/04/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – CB AND FIRST WEST VIRGINIA EXPECT TO COMPLETE MERGER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 30, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ CB Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBFV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9,452 shares to 49,319 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 6,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Cominc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CBFV’s profit will be $2.88M for 11.90 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by CB Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is CB Financial Services (CBFV) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Community Bank Opens Northern Business Center Nasdaq:CBFV – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CB Financial Services, Inc. announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank OZK (OZK) Dividend Up 4.5%: Should You Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CB Financial Services (CBFV) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

