Caz Investments LP Upped Its Holding in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) by $334,400; Ithaka Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $487,277

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 156,627 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 262,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87M, down from 265,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.75. About 4.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,619 shares to 83,727 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 193.44 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Light Street Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 150,920 shares. Pinnacle Finance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,333 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.31% or 28,913 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 8,175 were accumulated by Coastline Trust. Adirondack Tru holds 0.03% or 285 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 10,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 98,310 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Grassi Investment has invested 1.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tcw Grp accumulated 1.47M shares. Us Savings Bank De has 221,988 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Lc holds 23,827 shares. Jag Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 151,812 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.45% or 11.16M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern has 337,406 shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.69% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd Co has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Caz Invests Limited Partnership has 1.16% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 45,000 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited has 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,137 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) or 20,331 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 13,694 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,757 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 169,097 shares. Veritable LP holds 40,000 shares. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 43,000 shares.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gdxj 190719C00033000 (Call) by 13,500 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.