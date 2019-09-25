Caz Investments LP Upped Its Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Lincoln Capital Increased Its Holding by $311,740 as Share Price Declined

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.74M market cap company. It closed at $10.6 lastly. It is down 40.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 36,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 1.51M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 51,921 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.47% or 8,211 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability holds 2.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 119,196 shares. 1,660 are owned by Oakmont. Private Na invested in 0.33% or 12,401 shares. Finance Advantage Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 54,250 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1.80M shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 70,404 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability reported 2,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 19,155 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 675 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.46% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sei Invests holds 219,729 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Ltd Partnership reported 92,500 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd Company reported 6,391 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 15,757 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moon Cap Ltd holds 0% or 138,007 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Brandywine Global Mgmt Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 590,460 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 53,200 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 117,514 shares. Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 91,929 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 161 shares.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gdxj 190719C00033000 (Call) by 13,500 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.